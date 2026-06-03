Waterloo Cup win for Bloods

by Davyd Reid

Trafalgar's midfield got on top as the Bloods continued their good form to prove too much for Yarragon in the battle for the Waterloo Cup.

A strong return of 18 goals to two at the final change ensured the contest was well and truly in the keeping of the Bloods.

While the home side would score the only goal of a torrid final term in time on, the work had been done to secure the 19-10 (124) to 2-5 (17) result.

Everything went Trafalgar's way as a pre-game presentation from former AFL games record holder Brent Harvey helped inspire debutant Jake Dinsdale to two goals in an impressive first up performance.

Yarragon pressured early, forcing the Bloods to retreat to drive their own early forward entry, but the Bloods were soon able to get the contest on their terms.

Liam Coulthard and Kyle Beveridge linked up to set up the first goal and Trafalgar were on their way.

An intercept mark from Dylan Farrell set up the next attack, Matthew Swenson providing a valuable link across half forward as the Bloods continued to press throughout the first term.

A long goal moved the Bloods further ahead, forward territory leading to another before Blake Slater finished a set shot to make it five for the quarter.

While the Panthers responded with the first goal of the second term through good transition from defence, the Bloods did not let up.

A great goal from the pocket set them up for another five goal term to put the Bloods on top.

Similar themes from the first term could not be stopped as a long goal was followed by another from repeat entries.

Swenson again provided the link, drifting forward and finding Danny Brewster unchecked in the pocket.

A hold on Dinsdale added a goal for the debutant on the siren, increasing the lead to 59-points.

Little could be done to stem the tide following the long break, the Bloods adding another seven goals to the 21st minute to push the margin into three figures.

David Bates and Devin Pollock would prove the only goal scorers for a luckless Panthers outfit.

James McKellar, Dean Kelly, Harry Dean, Tom Delaney and Lachlan McWhinney also did their best to stem the tide.

William Kemp showed some positive signs, continuing to compete well in defence despite numerous forward 50 entries from the Bloods.

Beveridge, Dylan Gauci, Nick Caddy, Brad Hoffmann, Danny Brewster and Hardy Kenny led the charge for Trafalgar, the match petering out somewhat as the Bloods added the final two goals in little over a quarter.