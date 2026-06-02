Appeal underway for medical equipment

West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG) has officially launched its annual appeal, calling on the community to help fund vital medical equipment and create a welcoming and covered hospital entrance.

The new entrance will feature a covered seating area for visitors, a vibrant mural, and a sheltered area.

The appeal is seeking community support to fund critical clinical equipment, including:

FIVE resuscitation cots for the maternity and emergency departments, essential for providing urgent care to newborns immediately after birth.

A bladder scanner for paediatric and surgical wards to enable fast and comfortable assessments to support timely care.

WGHG chief executive officer Shannon Wight acknowledged the ongoing generosity of local residents in supporting the annual appeal.

"We are hoping for this new entrance to offer comfort, connection and reflection, with seating and a vibrant mural celebrating our community. Fundraising for these essential items helps us to deliver high quality and timely care.

"We are incredibly grateful to be part of a community that takes great pride in supporting WGHG. Thank you for your ongoing generosity and commitment, which helps us continue improving our community hospital and to deliver the highest standard of care for everyone" she said.

With the end of the financial year approaching, community members and businesses may wish to contribute to the appeal, with all donations of $2 and over tax deductible.

How to donate:

Donate online at www.wghg.com.au

Post donations to: Reply Paid 121, West Gippsland Hospital Equipment Appeal, PR office - 41 Landsborough St, Warragul, 3820; or,

Drop donations into the hospital's public relations office.