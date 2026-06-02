Trafalgar takes titles

Golfers enjoyed ideal conditions at Trafalgar Golf Club as 21 teams recently competed in two divisions in the Golf West Gippsland (GWG) Women's Foursomes Championships, with players from Garfield, Drouin, Warragul, Trafalgar, Moe, Morwell, Traralgon, and Churchill and Monash Golf Clubs.

With perfect weather throughout the day and a challenging course providing plenty of competition, teams delivered some excellent scoring across both scratch and handicap results.

Trafalgar golfers led the way on the day, claiming multiple honours across both divisions. Local pairs took out the scratch champions, minor scratch champions and handicap champions titles, and also finished runners-up in the scratch event.

Results.

Scratch champions: Bev Keily and June Tickell 90 (Trafalgar).

Minor scratch champions: Cheryl Deppeler and Lorna Risol 102 (Trafalgar).

Handicap champions (A and B grade): Bev Keily and June Tickell 75.5 net (Trafalgar).

Scratch runners-up: Sam Caldow and Donna Mellon 93 (Trafalgar).

Minor scratch runners-up: Merryn Dear and Shirley Turner 106 (Churchill and Monash).

Handicap runners-up (A grade): Chris Thomas and Irene Thomas 77.5 net c/b (Warragul).

Handicap runners-up (B grade): Cheryl Deppeler and Lorna Risol 78 net (Trafalgar).

GWG offered congratulations to all winners and to everyone who competed and helped make the day such a success.

GWG also extended a sincere thank you to Trafalgar Golf Club for hosting, and to the many volunteers and staff - on the course and in the clubhouse - who worked behind the scenes to ensure a smooth and enjoyable day for all competitors.

GWG women's co-captains, Jan Jansen and Karen MacGregor, thanked competitors and encouraged everyone to support upcoming GWG events, including the Country Teams Fundraiser, three-player ambrose, at Moe on 16 August.