Farnham to present petition

More than 6000 people have signed a petition calling on Planning Minister Sonja Kilkenny to put a stop to Battery Energy Storage System projects in Baw Baw Shire.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham will table the petition in Parliament this week.

The petition calls on the minister to "immediately intervene to put a stop to these projects to ensure our prime agricultural farmland is protected."

With the rollout of a number of large scale BESS proposals in regional communities, the petition highlights the Shady Creek and Yarragon developments as "a particular concern."

"There are a range of operational risks including site establishment, installation, commissioning, operation, decommissioning, remediation and rehabilitation phases of the project," the petition states.

Mr Farnham will present the petition to Parliament this week before the public exhibition period for the Yarragon planning permit closes next week.

The application was lodged with the Department of Transport and Planning for determination by Ms Kilkenny.

But, Mr Farnham said decisions should be made at a local level.

"If we were in government we would give the power back to local councils.

"It is a complete double standard by this government when dwellings and farming infrastructure are being refused because of local planning schemes yet the minister has the power to remove any overlay to allow for a BESS development.

"The government is riding rough shot on regional Victoria when it comes to renewable energy. They are taking away our say. There is a renewable energy zone so why aren't they located in those zones," Mr Farnham said.