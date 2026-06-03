Road trauma inspires young firefighter

A new CFA recruit who was recently involved in a car accident said the trauma

inspired her to help others and encouraged the community to also get involved.

Trafalgar Fire Brigade volunteer Chloe Neate said she always wanted to follow the

footsteps of her in-laws who had a long history with the CFA.

“I always wanted to do something involving emergency services, I like getting out there and helping people in their times of need,” Chloe said.

Chloe understands the significance of helping people all too well after a car accident in October last year, a couple of months before completing her final general firefighter (GFF) assessment.

“It was very scary and I have a lot of trauma from that incident, but I can now help someone through that, even if just holding their hand telling them they will be okay,” Chloe said.

Chloe was one of four new recruits from her brigade who successfully completed their GFF in December last year, in time for the 2025-26 fire season.

"I learnt a lot throughout the GFF process and made some strong connections," Chloe said.

"We're like a family at our brigade and I'm lucky to have some great mentors."

Trafalgar Fire Brigade captain Mark Walshe welcomed the four new recruits and said they always had room for more.

"It's brilliant to have some youth coming into the brigade, they offer a different perspective and it's always good to see what they see," Mark said.

"We are lucky to have 26 operational members but we're always looking for more firefighters and members in support roles off the truck.

"People bring different skill sets into the brigade and there's a role for everyone.

"Our brigade members are from all walks of life and they all look at things differently.

"I encourage people to put up their hand and give it a go. You don't have to commit a lot of time if you don't have it. Everyone is capable and we're here to help you along the way.

"I was new to the town when I joined CFA and it was a great way to meet people and become part of the local community," Mark said.