Warriors win five straight

The Warragul Warriors are flying after their Big V Division Two Men's side stretched its winning streak to five games thanks to a commanding weekend double.

The Warragul Warriors are flying after their Big V Division Two Men's side stretched its winning streak to five games thanks to a commanding weekend double.

The Warriors first held off a fierce challenge from third-placed Mornington in front of a packed Warragul Leisure Centre on Saturday nigh before backing it up with a road win over the Collingwood All-Stars on Sunday.

Under lights and before a big, vocal home crowd, the Warriors and Mornington delivered one of the most physical contests of the season.

Warragul set the tone early, racing to a 24-15 opening quarter and never surrendering the lead. A relentless defensive effort held a top-three Mornington outfit to just 63 points - including a 12-point third quarter that effectively shut the door.

Skipper Jordan Gooiker (22 points, six rebounds) and Breyton Buysman (23 points, seven rebounds) led the scoring, while Alistair Parker ran the show with seven assists and three steals and Hayden Davey hauled in 10 rebounds. It was a complete team performance against a side sitting above the Warriors on the ladder.

Less than 24 hours later, the Warriors travelled to Collingwood College and showed no signs of fatigue.

After a tight first half, Warragul blew the game open with a devastating 33-21 third quarter to seal a 92-72 victory - a fifth consecutive win.

Emmanuel Sadomba was electric off the bench with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Breyton Buysman added 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Captain Jordan Gooiker chipped in 16, and Luke McKenzie was a difference-maker on the glass with eight rebounds. Nine Warriors found the scoreboard in a genuine team effort.

The weekend sweep keeps Warragul in fourth place on the Division Two Men ladder with a 7-5 record and as they look to be surging at exactly the right time of the season.