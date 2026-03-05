Sport Cricket Warriors fight into finals Cricket can be a cruel sport on occasion, and the final day of the home and away season proved just that for Ellinbank, as their finals hopes dissipated following a four-wicket loss at the hands of Drouin. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published March 06, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! It wasn't to be for Logan Joyce and his Ellinbank teammates on Saturday as a loss to Drouin put them out of finals. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY. Updated March 06, 2026 10:00 am | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!