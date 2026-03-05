Friday, 6 March 2026
Subscribe
Advertising banner
Sport Cricket

Warriors fight into finals

Cricket can be a cruel sport on occasion, and the final day of the home and away season proved just that for Ellinbank, as their finals hopes dissipated following a four-wicket loss at the hands of Drouin.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Warriors fight into finals
It wasn't to be for Logan Joyce and his Ellinbank teammates on Saturday as a loss to Drouin put them out of finals. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos
Advertising banner