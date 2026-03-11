Warragul mixed pairs champs

Warragul Bowling Club mixed pairs champions, Jim Power and Lyn Morrison.

Warragul Bowling Club held its mixed pairs championship final on Saturday.

It saw Peter Gallasch and Binny Slate up against Jim Power and Lyn Morrison.

Jim and Lyn got off to a great start with three, two and one to lead 6/0. Peter and Binny then got their act together, winning the next six ends with two threes and four singles to lead 10/6.

They lost the plot after that, losing the next four ends (including a six) to trail 10/19, so Jim and Lyn were in the box seat.

The six they dropped happened because Jim and Lyn had six very good bowls, while Peter and Binny had eight poor bowls.

Being a couple of shots down on the second last end, Peter trailed the jack to make three shots, so mathematically they were still in the game.

Jim and Lyn had strategically placed bowls on the last end, but there was still a chance for Peter and Binny to get five with the right trail of the jack.

Peter drew the shot with his last bowl, but needed to move the jack, so this saw Jim and Lyn have a five-shot win, 19/14.