Warragul falls short

Warragul fell agonisingly short of a division two finals berth on Saturday.

Needing to finish four rinks up to jump into fourth on the ladder, the side managed the win but with only three rinks up.

Division two: Warragul defeated Traralgon RSL (2) 103-49

David Gatewood (skip), Jim Power, Pat Hammond Matt Draisma won 34-7.

Rob Renn (skip), David Smith, Lyn Morrison and Bruce Thompson won 30-10.

Gary Ingley (skip), Russ Carrick, David Ferguson and Daniel Sheehan lost 16-18.

Marg Ratcliffe (skip), Gaye Renn, Graeme Davis and Jock Morrison won 23-14.

Division four: Warragul (2) lost to Newborough (3) 49-88

On a very slow and recently cored and sanded Newborough rink, Warragul found the going tough and had a 39-shot loss.

However, the side still finished on top of the ladder and will play for a grand final place at home this weekend.

Terry Sullivan (skip), Gabrielle Draisma, Bianca Sheehan and Ada Baxter won 21-17.

Greg Mitchell (skip), Des Stephens, Tony Wynd and Binny Slate lost 7-26.

Linda McCoy (skip), Glynis Mitchell, Brian Kennedy and Ken Landman lost 15-16.

Peter Gallasch (skip), Jim Moyle, Bernie McIntosh and David Alderman lost 6-29.

Division five: Warragul (3) lost to Drouin 61-63

Warragul had a narrow loss at Drouin, with two of the three rinks winning.

Ian Belling (skip), Bill Clappers, Chris Wilkins and Rob Park lost 20-31.

Bill Clarke (skip), Adrian Helmuth, Henny Schreyer and Heather Baker won 20-14.

Brent Grigg (skip), Sharon Bull, Lester Mason and Alan Coutts won 21-18.

Midweek

In perfect conditions, Warragul had two wins and a loss on Tuesday.

Division one: Warragul lost to Trafalgar (2) 43-71

Marg Ratcliffe (skip), Gaye Renn, Graeme Davis and Jock Morrison lost 16-17.

Gary Ingley (skip), Peter Gallasch, David Ferguson and Bernie McIntosh lost 14-24.

Rob Renn (skip), Pat Hammond, Lyn Morrison and Matt Draisma lost 13-30.

Division three: Warragul (2) defeated Longwarry 63-55

Paul Simmons (skip), Gabrielle Draisma, Adrian Helmuth and David Alderman won 19-15.

Greg Mitchell (skip), Jim Moyle, Tony Wynd and Ada Baxter lost 21-22.

David Gatewood (skip), Glynis Mitchell, Bill Clappers and Heather Baker won 23-18.

Division five: Warragul (3) defeated Morwell (4) 38-30

Bill Clarke (skip), Glad Atkinson, Sandra Porch and John Vickerman won 22-15.

Brian Kennedy (skip), Chris Wilkins, Marg Keeffe and Pam Vickerman won 16-15.

