Warragul Arts Group wins at Kaleidoscope

Artists in Scope Warragul's Arts Group took out first prize recently in the 2025 edition of Kaleidoscope - an exhibition for artists with disability to showcase their talent and sell their artworks.

A reproduction of Warragul Arts Group's winning entry, "Urban Lights".

Kaleidoscope is an annual exhibition organised by disability service provider Scope.

Since 2006, Kaleidoscope has provided a platform for artists with disability who access Scope's services to showcase their talent, sell their artworks, and connect with the community. It's also a springboard for new opportunities, with many artists going on with many artists going on to take part in community exhibitions, secure commissions, and set up micro businesses.



This year, Kaleidoscope showcased 61 original artworks from solo artists and group collaborations from across Melbourne, regional Victoria, and New South Wales. The collection included paintings, ceramics, sculptures, screen prints and clay works.



In Kaleidoscope tradition, three artists were awarded top prizes, including Warragul Arts Group, which won first prize for the piece "Urban Lights".

Warragul Social Connections team leader Maree Walker said the group had worked hard to produce the piece.



"We had been playing with acrylics and different everyday items to achieve texture and interest in our work, the group enjoyed seeing the results, and it's paid off," she said.



"We'd also like to acknowledge the importance of accessible art for self-expression, communication and social connection. It's wonderful that Scope provides these opportunities for people to showcase their talents."