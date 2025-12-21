VCE artists on display
An exhibition of work created by year 12 art students from across Gippsland is currently on display at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.
From huge landscape paintings, woodworking projects, to sketches, there's a wide range of amazing work to discover on the WGAC walls.
The exhibition features works by students from Korumburra Secondary School, Marist-Sion College, St Paul's Anglican Grammar School, and Lowanna College.
The work will remain on display until Friday, February 27.