VCE artists on display

An exhibition of work created by year 12 art students from across Gippsland is currently on display at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

Zinnia Jackman-Riches from Marist-Sion College with her piece "Jellyfish". Zinnia's artwork represents feeling of calmness and freedom, captured by the jellyfish floating freely in the ocean.

From huge landscape paintings, woodworking projects, to sketches, there's a wide range of amazing work to discover on the WGAC walls.

The exhibition features works by students from Korumburra Secondary School, Marist-Sion College, St Paul's Anglican Grammar School, and Lowanna College.

The work will remain on display until Friday, February 27.

Grace Villinger from Korumburra Secondary College with her piece "Cascading Chess Board". The board features hardwood Jarrah timber and hardwood maple cedar timber and was hand-crafted by Grace.

Marist-Sion College student Phoebe Bracken with her piece "The Dragonfly". Phoebe's artwork conveys the aspect of personal change and transformation and being able to discover your unique identity.