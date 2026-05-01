United juniors show strong defence

Gippsland United's under 15s huddle up before their match against Kingston City FC.

Gippsland United Football Club made the trip to face Kingston City FC in a competitive round of Boys Youth State League fixtures, with tight contests across most age groups highlighting a day of disciplined defending and hard-fought football.

The standout result came from the under 13s, who secured a well-earned 1–0 victory. In a closely contested match, United showed composure and determination, taking their chance when it mattered and holding firm at the back to see out the win.

Both the under 14s and 15s were involved in evenly balanced encounters, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Strong defensive organisation and midfield battles defined both matches, resulting in goalless draws that reflected the tight nature of the contests.

The older age groups faced a tougher challenge, with the under 16s and 18s both going down 2–0. Despite moments of promise, Kingston City FC capitalised on their opportunities, while Gippsland were unable to find the breakthrough.

Overall, it was a day marked by resilience and defensive strength, with three clean sheets across the five matches.

While the results were mixed, there were plenty of positives to take as the teams continue to develop and build consistency.

Next week, United hit the road again as they take on Mornington SC in another important round of fixtures.

The pre-youth state league under 12 boys began grading playing away to South East United, with the opposition jumping out to an early lead.

United responded strongly to take control of the match and secure a 5–3 win, setting a positive tone to start their campaign.

The boys now look ahead to their first home game next week against Beaumaris SC.