Under the sea with St Paul's

Talents were put on show at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's recent prep to year six production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr."

Sailing away are Grace Tawse as Ariel and Akshay Palta as Prince Eric.

Talents were put on show at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's recent prep to year six production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr."



The story of Ariel and her transformative adventure from sea to land was performed with enthusiasm and energy by all students, particularly the year six students who came together to form the main cast in their last junior school production.



With messages of connection, individuality and culture, audiences were wowed by the students' commitment as they brought the iconic songs from Disney's 1989 classic to life.



The annual junior school production is just one aspect of the performing arts program at St Paul's, which develops students' confidence both on and off the stage from the early years.