Trafalgar drop to third

In a top of the table clash, Trafalgar couldn't defeat Traralgon at home.

Division one: Trafalgar lost to Traralgon 66-95

With four shots on the last end, Chris Bortignon (skip) and his rink of Matt Coutts, Mat Leicester and Matt Ogilvie managed a one-shot win, 20-19, to take the only two points for Trafalgar on the day.

Nathan Cook (skip), Tim Fraser, Will McIlwain and Peter Rosenboom lost 13-26.

Ian Miles (skip), David Cook, Mick Fleming and Noel Rubenstein lost 16-23.

Matt Schreyer (skip), Adam Proctor, Ted Kuklinsky and Graham Hill lost 17-27.

As a result, Trafalgar slipped to third on the ladder.

Division three: Trafalgar (2) defeated Yinnar 77-75

Playing at Yinnar, Trafalgar had a close two-shot overall win.

Leading the way with a four-shot win was the rink of Mal Clymo (skip), Peter Watson, Darryl Horner and Sue Robinson who scored 16-12.

Frank Farrugia (skip) and his rink of Barry Leicester, Terry Robertson and Col Carmichael won 19-16.

On the minus side, Wayne Hurst (skip), Peter Jonas, Heather Taylor and Tony Dawson lost 21-25.

And, in the close tussle, Paul Dawson (skip) and his rink of Derek Jones, Peter Dart and Luke McFarlane lost by a single shot, 21-22.

Trafalgar sit second on the ladder after taking 14 points to four on the day.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Traralgon (5) 49-67

Travelling to Traralgon, Trafalgar were outplayed on Saturday.

Claiming the "rink of the week" with a six-shot win was Alex Brodie's team consisting of Travis Jenkins, Noel Morland and Graeme Ralls. Their score was 23-17.

The team of Paul Gridley (skip), Pat Tatterson, Sarah Jenkins and Lincoln Fraser had a 15-24 loss.

Bruce Giles, Larry Heenan, Xavier Schreyer and Rosalyn Brew also had a loss, 11-26.