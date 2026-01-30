The best of stage and screen with Ghostlight

Enjoy all your favourite numbers from the stage and the screen performed by local talents next month when Ghostlight Theatre perform "Hits N Bits 5" at Drouin Secondary College auditorium.

The cast of Ghostlight Theatre's "Hits N Bits 5 - Box Office to Broadway" performance has been hard at work rehearsing more than 20 songs on the set list.

Enjoy all your favourite numbers from the stage and the screen performed by local talents next month when Ghostlight Theatre perform "Hits N Bits 5" at Drouin Secondary College auditorium.

Titled "Broadway to Box Office", the revue style performance will feature fan favourite hits from movie-musicals and stage shows that have never been performed by Ghostlight before. Audiences can expect to hear songs they know, with the setlist including tracks from "La La Land", "The Great Gatsby", "Jekyll and Hyde" and "Tangled".

Choreographer Courtney Bush said the "Hits N Bits" production would be bigger and more action packed than previous performances.

"This time, Hits N Bits will be on a full stage with assigned seating, plotted lighting and headset microphones, meaning we have much more freedom of movement and can present the show as a complete musical theatre experience," Courtney explained.

For the first time, featured dancers have been included in the "Hits N Bits" cast.

"We wanted to take Hits N Bits to the next level, rather than just a stand and sing, we wanted to give the audience a full Broadway experience," Courtney said.

"As Hits N Bits features songs from many different productions, the dancers help to tell the story of each number."

With more than 20 numbers in the set list, Courtney said rehearsals were already in full swing.

"We have worked this cast very hard but also had a lot of laughs along the way," she said. "It is so great to see the cast working hard, having fun, growing as performers and watching new friendships build."

The "Broadway to Box Office" cast includes both Ghostlight regulars and some new faces.

"We have some cast that began in Ghostlight as backstage crew and puppeteers - AJ and Regi - who are now taking the spotlight as featured singers," Courtney said.

"Our junior members, Paige and Claudia, who first took the stage with Ghostlight in 2024 sharing a small cameo role of Cousin It in "Addams Family" are now front and centre as some of our featured dancers.

"We also have a dog in the cast, Rory, which is a Ghostlight first and we can't wait for the audience to see her in her roles! She's sure to bring many awws and laughs."

Whether you like tap dancing and acapella or pantomime and hip hop, Courtney said the show had something for everyone to enjoy.

"This cast is chock a block with triple threats, it's very hard to tell the story of more than 20 different shows and these stars do it phenomenally," she said, "We know the audience are going to be impressed."

"Hits N Bits 5 - Broadway to Box Office" will perform at the Drouin Secondary College auditorium on Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.trybooking.com/DGZDJ

Money raised through ticket sales will go towards Ghostlight's August production of "Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street".