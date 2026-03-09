St Paul's studentsmake a splash

Confidence, connection and school pride were on full display as St Paul's Anglican Grammar School secondary students came together for their combined-campus house swimming carnival, an event that continues to shape resilience, engagement and connection among students.

Alexander Hare, Kira Wilson, St Paul's principal Cameron Herbert, Stella Kittelty and Bianca Lau with the Paterson House awards.

The pool and surrounds buzzed with colour and enthusiasm as students competed, supported one another and embraced the spirit of the day.

For year 12 students, the carnival held special significance, with the cohort leading by example in their final house swimming carnival appearance, encouraging younger students.

The day concluded with an outstanding result for Paterson House, which claimed the house swim shield alongside the house spirit award and overall intermediate and senior division champion titles.

Paterson House topped the leaderboard with 930 points, followed by Lalor House on 735 points and Franklin House with 693 points.

Events such as the house swimming carnival play an important role in supporting student wellbeing, offering opportunities to build teamwork, friendships and school pride, while providing a positive balance to classroom learning through inclusive, co-curricular experiences.