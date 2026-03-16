St Paul's students RISE UP

Year sevens at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School have recently completed the school's new RISE UP (Ready to Inspire, Succeed and Excel) Program to help them settle into the new routines of high school.

With concentration and camaraderie, St Paul's year seven students Max Jones, Ollie Elliott, Jonathan Treptow and Patrick Jarvis work together during a tug of war RISE UP activity.

Year sevens at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School have recently completed the school's new RISE UP (Ready to Inspire, Succeed and Excel) Program to help them settle into the new routines of high school.

Designed to support a confident transition, the program equips students with the skills they need to engage successfully in St Paul's learning culture and community.

Through explicit instruction and clear explanations, students complete the RISE UP Program with a strong understanding of how the school's values in action, along with the learning expectations and social behaviours required of a St Paul's student.

Part one of the program was delivered during last year's three-day orientation with part two continuing across the first three days of term one. Teachers delivered a series of tailored activities and workshops, alongside guest speakers, to help students explore the school's values of wisdom, integrity, compassion and respect, and how these are demonstrated in daily school life.

By the program's conclusion, year seven students had built a clear understanding of classroom expectations, social behaviours and school routines, helping to foster wellbeing and prepare them for success on their pathway to VCE.

Head of St Paul's Warragul secondary school Debbie Cameron said when students understood clear, consistent expectations, including wearing their uniform, their wellbeing was supported and which contributed to a safe, predictable and calm learning environment.

"It is anticipated that students will feel reassured by the predictability of expectations, safe in understanding the routines and that this will, in turn, foster greater wellbeing and independent learnership in each of our new year seven students; the graduating class of 2031," she said.