Sports stars visit St Paul's

Australian tennis player Jaimee Fourlis with aspiring tennis players James Joyce-Biss, Felix Kooloos and Tom Wood.

Several sports stars took time out of their busy schedules to visit St Paul's Anglican Grammar School and speak with High Performance Program (HPP) students during the school's annual HPP seminar day.

Organised by program co-ordinator Scott Armour, HPP students in years seven to 12 across the St Paul's Warragul and Traralgon campuses were fortunate to hear from four presenters: Hana Basic (Australian sprinter), Ben McKay (AFL footballer), Jaimee Fourlis (Australian tennis player) and Sam Bramham (Australian Paralympic gold medallist swimmer).

Students were eager to hear from each guest about their experiences in sport and how they balanced their education with their early professional careers.

A particularly relatable perspective came from St Paul's class of 2015 alumnus Ben McKay, who was supported by the St Paul's Elite Sports Performers Program branch of HPP to balance both school and sport.

Ben spoke about being in the same position current HPP students find themselves in today, balancing hours of training with schoolwork.

Now playing with the Essendon Football Club, he encouraged students to believe that they too can achieve their goals.

After their presentation, the guests stayed on to answer further questions and chat with students, also posing for photos that are sure to inspire the next generation of athletes.

The High Performance Program caters to secondary students who are competing at an advanced level in their chosen sport.

Teachers provide additional guidance and flexibility, ensuring that students can thrive by balancing their studies and sporting commitments.