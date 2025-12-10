A free all-ages live music event is set to hit Drouin on Friday night.

Featuring bands from local secondary schools, residents are encouraged to pack a picnic, grab some mates and head to Civic Park to enjoy the "Sounds of Summer".

This family-friendly event will run from 4.30pm to 9.30pm in the park's soundshell.

In addition to live music, local food and drink vendors will be on hand and fun activities including giant lawn games, colouring competitions, roving entertainment and henna glitter will be offered.

This free event is organised by Drouin Secondary College and youth advocacy group "YABBies". This group supports young people to plan, develop and deliver safe and youth-friendly events in the Baw Baw Shire.