Reduce risk of plate theft





Vehicle owners are being urged to reduce the risk of registration plate theft and attend the "Operation Safe Plate" event at Warragul on Saturday.

Baw Baw Neighbourhood Watch in conjunction with Warragul SES will run the event in the Mason St carpark from 9am to noon.

The group has held many "Operation Safe Plate" events in the past 10 years, fitting more than 1000 vehicles in Baw Baw Shire with special one-way screws.

"For a $5 donation, your car's number plate screws will be replaced with special one-way screws, to reduce the risk of your car number plates from being stolen," Baw Baw Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson Steve Pascoe said.