Bulldogs win again

It was another win for Bunyip on Saturday as they defeated Yarragon by 76 points. Photograph by JAKUB FABIJANSKI.

by Davyd Reid

Bunyip continued its sensational unbeaten run, comfortably accounting for Yarragon 19-10 (124) to 7-6 (48).

While Yarragon were competitive for much of the contest, it was the Bulldogs with a second quarter purple patch to create an early buffer before finishing well for a big win.

Reece Piper put through the opening two goals of the contest, only for the Panthers to hit back with consecutive goals in a competitive start to the contest.

Myles Wareham scored in time on to see the Bulldogs take a narrow three-point lead into the first change.

After a competitive start to the second term, the Bulldogs got on a roll with goals to Piper, Oliver Ockwell-Payne and Lenny Clark in the space of just four minutes.

The Panthers responded with a steadier, only for the Bulldogs to run through another three goals in four minutes to a handy buffer.

Xavier Kinder, Jeb McLeod and Piper, who finished the afternoon with six majors, were the beneficiaries.

The Panthers hit back with the final goal of the second term and first of the third term to reduce the margin to 20-points and give them some hope.

The two sides went goal for goal through the middle stages of the term, the Panthers proving competitive but with some sloppy kicking and errant handballs letting them down at stages.

Ryan Young, Matt Armstrong, Lachlan King, Zak Keeble, Sean Symes and Rhys McDonald-Flegg were helping keep the Panthers in the contest.

Bunyip flicked the switch as the term entered time on, with strong defence and transition into attack helping them pile on the goals and run out a 76-point victory.

Piper put through two goals in quick succession, with a late goal to Wareham opening a handy 37-point buffer at the final change.

Bunyip's young players stood up in a well-coached and well-structured side, with the final term bookended by goals to Clancy Cunningham and Lenny Clark.

Jack Blakey, Piper, McLeod, Clark, Brad Cavalot and Tahj Murphy helped the Bulldogs run out a strong victory.

Ockwell-Payne added another two goals with majors from Sam Hughes and Will Grummisch helping the Bulldogs to six final term goals.

Much interest will turn to how the Bulldogs stand up against mid-tier teams in the coming weeks.

Following next week's match against a young Ellinbank side, the Bulldogs face Trafalgar, Lang and Buln Buln during a run that should give an indication of where the Bulldogs are at.