Piano quartets at Wesley

Brian Chapman and Friends are set to perform their beautiful program "A Trio of Stunning Piano Quartets" at the Wesley of Warragul on Saturday, March 7 at 2pm.

Performing "A Trio of Stunning Piano Quartets" at the Wesley of Warragul next month are pianist Brian Chapman, violinist Susan Pierotti, violist Katharine Brockman and cellist Rosanne Hunt.

Featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms, the pieces presented in the program are very rarely heard in a live concert performance, due to the relative scarcity of piano quartet ensembles.

To make this possible, Drouin pianist Brian Chapman will expand his collaboration with violinist Susan Pierotti and cellist Rosanne Hunt – already familiar to Wesley audiences – to include Melbourne Symphony Orchestra violist Katharine Brockman.

The three pieces chosen for the program are Mozart's Quartet in G minor, K.478, Beethoven's Quartet in E flat, Op.16 and Brahms's Quartet in G minor, Op.25 with its whirlwind Gypsy Rondo finale.

The four musicians are looking forward to sharing the sublime beauties and thrilling climaxes of the three masterpieces with the Wesley audience.

Complimentary program notes will be provided in a four-page A4 booklet.

Reserved seating is available to book online at https://events.humanitix.com/chapman-quartets

Full price and seniors tickets are $45, concession tickets are $40 and accompanied students are admitted free of charge. Although advance booking is recommended, cash and EFTPOS ticket sales will be available at the door.