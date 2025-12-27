Pets on parade

Students at Labertouche Primary School welcomed their furry, fluffy, scaly, hooved and sometimes even slimey friends to school last month for the annual pet parade.

Students brought in their much loved pets for the spectacular parade, including cows, horses, ponies, lizards, cats, axolotyls, goats, snails, all breeds of dogs, cats and guinea pigs.



Everyone joined in the fun and helped create a joyful, slightly chaotic, and totally memorable celebration!



The pet parade began when one of the students, Leni, had a vision which has lived on and become an annual tradition at Labertouche Primary School.