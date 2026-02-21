Neerim Artsfest

Tiddalik the Thirsty Frog is one of the sculptures attendees can see alongside many other sculptural works both outdoors and indoors at this years Neerim Artfest.

Discover sculpture, art exhibitions, live music, artist demonstrations, film, markets and creative spaces at this year's Neerim Artfest from February 28 to March 15.

The 2026 theme of the biennial festival is The Spirit Soars, which invited sculptors to create works that evoke visual excitement, wonder, and an expression of freedom.

Each of the works will be displayed in Neerim South and surrounding towns - with plenty to explore during the free, community-driven event.

Warragul Municipal Band will be opening the festival on Saturday, February 28 at 11.30am with a Picnic in the Park where attendees can enjoy live music before wandering around to explore all the creative pieces on offer.

An outdoor sculpture and art trail will lead attendees across the Neerim district, including murals in Neerim South at the Serigraph Gallery, local school, basketball stadium and supermarket walls, to murals in Noojee at the hall, park and Heritage Centre.

The indoor small sculpture exhibition has been so positively received in previous years that the exhibition has expanded into the full auditorium of the Algie Hall this year, with 15 artists showcasing multiple works.

The indoor exhibition also will feature more than 180 children's painted terracotta pots, created by students from the Neerim South, Jindivick and Nayook Primary Schools. Both exhibitions will be open daily for the duration of the festival from 10am to 4pm.

Three reputable judges will decide on the winning sculpture and the artist will be the recipient of the Neerim Bower Sculpture Acquisition Award of $15,000, sponsored by the Neerim District Bendigo Bank. The winning piece will be acquired by the Baw Baw Shire Council and installed in the Neerim District streetscape.

This year there also will be a Small Sculpture Award (non-acquisitive) of $5000, and the People's Choice Awards of $1000 each for one outdoor and one indoor sculpture (non acquisitive).

Neerim Artsfest also coincides with a wide range of independently run events and creative spaces across the district. Notably, the Neerim South Wetland loop, which features 14 permanent sculptures of local birds, as well as Tiddalik the Thirsty Frog and his Dreamtime legend - carved from wood. There also is the Festival of Small Halls on at Rokeby Hall, Saturday March 1 from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The Kerrie Warren Open Studio, Red Tree Gallery – Laurie Collins (Sculptor), Bower Bird Arts & Crafts, Gippsland International Film Festival and the Rokeby Market will open on various days.

