Milk factory burns

A large plume of smoke blanketed Warragul on Friday afternoon when a suspicious fire ignited in the old milk factory in Queen St.

A large plume of smoke blanketed Warragul on Friday afternoon when a suspicious fire ignited in the old milk factory in Queen St.

Neighbouring buildings were evacuated and spectators lined the streets, watching on as firefighters from across West Gippsland worked for hours to extinguish the blaze.

While an investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, police are treating it as suspicious. Police believe old railway sleepers in a building at the back of the factory were set alight.

Emergency services responded to the factory fire at around 2.58pm.

Eleven CFA units from Warragul, Drouin, Drouin West, Trafalgar and Yarragon responded to the scene, alongside Fire Rescue Victoria appliances from Moe and Traralgon, including ladder platform vehicles.

Upon arrival, crews found an active fire within an abandoned facility. Firefighters immediately began suppression efforts.

The incident was declared under control at 3.17pm and was declared safe at 4:53pm.

A "stay informed" message was issued for Warragul at 3:45pm, alerting residents to the large cloud of smoke and advising windows and doors be shut.

At about 5:30pm, 50 firefighters remained on scene, continuing efforts to extinguish the fire. All CFA units were released from the scene at 7:41pm.

In a statement to The Gazette, a CFA spokesperson said fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, which remained unknown.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious. A crime scene was established and the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.