News Longwarry reserve ownership pursued Baw Baw Shire Councillors are seeking to secure a meeting with State Government officials to discuss the transfer of ownership of Longwarry Recreation Reserve. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published April 10, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Baw Baw Shire Councillors are seeking to meet with the State Government to discuss the sale or gifting of the Longwarry Recreation Reserve, so they continue comfortably investing in the site and build a new faciity. Updated April 10, 2026 3:00 pm | 2 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!