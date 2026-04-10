Friday, 10 April 2026
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Longwarry reserve ownership pursued

Baw Baw Shire Councillors are seeking to secure a meeting with State Government officials to discuss the transfer of ownership of Longwarry Recreation Reserve.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Longwarry reserve ownership pursued
Baw Baw Shire Councillors are seeking to meet with the State Government to discuss the sale or gifting of the Longwarry Recreation Reserve, so they continue comfortably investing in the site and build a new faciity.
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