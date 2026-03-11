Longwarry dominate decider

Longwarry emerged victorious in their division three grand final. The team is (back, from left) Trevor Kitchin, Richard Ross, Dale Weller, Craig Cousin, Peter Beechey, Jason Lieshout, (front, from left) Robert Quinn, Jodie Ashby, Jan Aubrey, Graeme Aubrey, Natalie Cousin and Colin Finger.

It was a great grand final day for Longwarry last Tuesday as their division three midweek side comprehensively won their grand final against Warragul.

Division three: Longwarry defeated Warragul 88/40

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Graeme Aubrey and Trevor Kitchin (skip) won 32/17.

Robert Quinn, Colin Finger, Craig Cousin and Jason Lieshout (skip) won 28/11.

Peter Beechey, Natalie Cousin, Jodie Ashby and Richard Ross (skip) won 28/12.

The win brings the club's premiership tally for this season to two following the weekend division six team's success in their recent grand final.

The club would like to thank all of the club's many supporters who made their voices heard on Tuesday and throughout the season as they now look forward to more success in 2026/27.