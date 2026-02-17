Iris marks 101 years

Four generations - Iris Maxfield celebrates her 101st birthday on the weekend with Dr Nola Maxfield, Cationa Adams and Zara Adams.

Local Drouin identity Iris Maxfield celebrated her 101st birthday with family and friends on Sunday.

Sixty people attended to congratulate Iris including relatives from Perth, Brisbane, the Mallee and New South wales.

One of the highlights was three of Iris' grade two Drouin Primary School students who attended to wish her well.

Iris has enjoyed a full life with her church and community, always volunteering her time and supporting the community.

She now lives at Lyrebird Vilage, Drouin and enjoys having family and friends to visit.