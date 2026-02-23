International dairy specialist returns

Dr Nollaig Heffernan, an internationally respected specialist in leadership and organisational psychology, will tour all dairy regions this year - including Gippsland next month.

With almost 20 years of hands-on experience working alongside dairy farmers, processors and industry leaders, Nollaig understands the unique pressures facing modern dairy businesses — from people management and succession planning to decision-making under constant change.

Nollaig's sessions are practical, relatable and grounded in real dairy farm experience. She focuses on:

Strengthening leadership of people and teams.

Improving communication within farm teams and family businesses.

Navigating generational change and succession.

Building resilient, high-performing workplaces.

Farmers who have attended her previous workshops have consistently valued her ability to translate research and psychology into clear, actionable strategies that can be applied immediately on-farm.

Whether you're managing staff, working through generational change, or simply looking to improve performance and wellbeing across your business, Nollaig's presentations offer fresh insights and proven tools to support long-term success in a demanding industry.

Dairy farmers can attend sessions in Morwell on March 16 and 17 including:

March 16, 100am to 2pm - Having a seat at the table: An introduction to governance and peer leadership

March 16, 6pm to 8.30pm - Taking the next step: Skills for career progression into management

March 17, 10am to 2pm - It starts on day one: Creating a great workplace.

For more information go to Dairy Australia website.