Students look to the future

Above: Warragul Regional College student Alex Warburton-Kift chats with breakfast guest speakers Kiera Bennetts (centre) and Stephanie Matfin.Left: Taking part in one of the hands-on demonstrations at Warragul Regional College's Futures Conference are students Bailen Lewin and Darcy Spencer.

An inaugural Futures Conference offered the perfect start to year 12 studies for Warragul Regional College students.

The two-day conference was filled with career exploration and insights, information on further study and workshops to empower students as they began planning their transition into their final year of schooling and beyond.

A networking breakfast began day one, with current and former students as well as industry representatives networking over a cooked breakfast.

The breakfast also featured three alumni guest speakers, who shared their journeys since attending the school and offered words of wisdom and inspiration for year 12.

A series of workshops followed, with students encouraged to obtain information from professionals working in their field of interest or open their eyes to new career options.

From lawyers to paramedics and tradespeople to teachers, a wide range of careers and pathways were discussed in depth. One ex-student even made a video call from Canberra to share their experiences as an archaeologist.

Many presenters offered hands-on demonstrations and encouraged young people to explore work experience, training opportunities and further study within their sectors.

Other workshops focused on entering the workplace as well as university and TAFE information sessions.

Day two involved an excursion to Swinburne University and Dreamskape.

Teachers and staff praised the engagement of the year 11 cohort, noting their curiosity and enthusiasm throughout the sessions. Students also expressed appreciation for the chance to speak directly with people working in the careers they're considering.

The college thanked all professionals who generously donated their time to support the futures of local young people.

Staff said events like the Futures Conference played an important role in helping students align their strengths, interests and goals with real-world opportunities.