Friendly fight for FoodBank

With paint guns in hand, Saxon Ostojic and Brodie McLure are ready for action.

Warragul Regional College's first ever FoodBank Food Fight Fundraiser was an overwhelming success, far exceeding expectations and demonstrating the incredible strength of the school community.

With an ambitious goal of $2000, students, families and staff rallied together to raise $3714 to go towards feeding people doing it tough across the state.

The result was celebrated across the college as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when the community unites for a meaningful cause.

Students kicked off the day with a vibrant colour run, racing through clouds of bright powder and filling the grounds with energy and excitement.

But the biggest highlight was when students were given the chance to slime some very brave teachers - an event that sparked plenty of laughter and became an instant favourite.