Art-Ability on show

Below left: Nellie Phillips points out her perler bead creation.

More than 130 artworks across a wide range of mediums were showcased at McGregor Park Hall in Trafalgar last week as part of disability service provider Aruma's "Art-Ability" exhibition.

A first for the disability service provider, the exhibition was part of the celebrations for International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.

Local artists with a disability from across Gippsland created works across a variety of mediums, including painting, mosaic art, perler beads, sculpture, string art and many more.

The official exhibition opening on Wednesday included a welcome to country by Aunty Michelle Dow, addresses by Aruma executive general manager shared living Chris McGlenchy and Member for Monash Mary Aldred and a musical performance by the Club Aruma Band.

Local primary school students visited the exhibition and all attendees enjoyed the on-site coffee van and sausage sizzle run by the Trafalgar Lions Club.