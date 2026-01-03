Save the date for a new look Creative Harvest event from January 24 to 26.

Photo by Brigitte Elsner / Unsplash

Over the years, organisers received feedback from community members and volunteers about the need for a more sustainable way to run the event.

After careful consideration, the Creative Harvest committee has decided to make a change that will allow members to recharge and come back stronger than ever.

Creative Harvest 2026 will take a break from the usual open garden weekend. Instead, the event will focus on community engagement with a series of six workshops and a new event.

The new highlight will be a 'summer garden' themed afternoon tea, where up to 100 guests can gather and connect in a country public hall setting - the Yarragon Public Hall, where people can celebrate their shared love of gardening and sustainability.

Some of the workshops planned include:

Sourdough baking: Learn the art of baking your own delicious bread from scratch.

Seed propagation: Learn your heirloom from hybrid so you can select the right seeds and troubleshoot common problems for all-year-round success.

Grafting an avocado tree: Discover how to graft your own avocado tree to ensure a bountiful harvest - and take your own tree home.

Printmaking: An intimate and hands-on workshop that will introduce you to the beautiful and accessible art of drypoint etching

Natural bathroom products: Learn to create sustainable, homemade products using ingredients from the garden for your personal bathroom cabinet. Minty mouthwash and paraben-free deodorant.

Kenzan floral arranging: Explore the Japanese art of floral arrangement using a kenzan, or flower pin frog. A mindful and sustainable approach to displaying your garden blooms.

The full open garden weekend will return in 2027 as a biennial model, allowing organisers and gardeners to plan better and showcase a fantastic array of gardens from across the district.