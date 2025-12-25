Top students recognised

Trafalgar High School year 12 students were presented with their annual yearbooks, marking the end of their high school journeys when they attended their valedictory dinner at Lardner Park recently.

Principal Brett Pedlow congratulates Hunter Timbs (left) on being named student of the year.

Principal Brett Pedlow paid tribute to the students' character, commitment to their studies and the connections they had formed that they will now carry throughout their lives as well. He also acknowledged the role of families in supporting their students' studies.



Three awards were presented on the night including valedictorian for the student who received the highest aggregate assessment scores across their subjects. The award went to Lena Blackshaw who began at the school in year seven in the select entry accelerated learning program.



The principal's award, voted by subject teachers as someone who engaged with class work and applied effort to all aspects of learning, was presented to two students - Tillie Manfield and Darby Taylor. Both students joined the school in their senior years.



The final award was the VCE/VM student of the year, which was awarded to Hunter Timbs. Hunter gave a two-word acceptance speech of "thank you" but Mr Pedlow noted he had taught Hunter in 2025 and noted his commitment to his studies and TAFE program.



School captains Jessica Pettifer, Stevie Fiddler, Archie Fraser and Jonah Meredith thanked teachers and staff for their efforts in teaching and guiding them and their peers through many years, that helped to shape them into who they were now, and how they were ready to take the next step of their journey.

"We wish our outgoing year 12s all the best for their future endeavours and have all the confidence in their ability to achieve their goals," year 12 co-ordinator Sarah Kent said.