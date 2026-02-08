Roadworks improve safety

Works are set to begin to improve the safety and road condition of Main-Neerim Rd between Rokeby and Noojee.

Crews will work on weekdays with works set to continue until the middle of this year.

Lane closures will be in place at times with traffic management and a 40km/h speed limit to help road users travel safely through the area.

The works include: shoulder sealing; sealing side road bell mouths (the area where side roads join the main road) and vehicle pull-over areas; upgrading safety barriers; and, line marking and signage improvements

An 80km/h speed limit also has been introduced on the section of Main Neerim Rd between Old Sale Rd, Buln Buln and Bloomfield Rd, Crossover.

Transport Victoria said the works would improve safety by:

Reducing the likelihood and severity of run-off-road crashes;

Helping drivers stay in control if their vehicle leaves the road;

Improving traction by reducing dirt and gravel on the road; and,

Reducing the risk of crashes by lowering speeds.

The project is jointly funded by the federal and state governments through the Road Safety Program to improve safety and efficiency along Main-Neerim Road.

Between 2018 and 2023, there were 30 crashes along this section of road, resulting in 16 serious injuries and one fatality.