At school with special people

Reef and Finn McDonald with their proud pop and nan nan, Leigh and Janine Rees.

The much-anticipated inaugural grandparents and special friends day finally arrived at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's junior school in Drouin, connecting family and community across generations.

The students were excited to spend time with their special guests in their classrooms, where they bonded over fun activities and showed their proud visitors their classwork, sharing all the wonderful things they have been learning at school.

Guests then attended a special assembly where the prep to year three students shared a lovely poem about grandparents, followed by a morning tea together.