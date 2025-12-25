Sports boost for students

Jindivick Primary School recently took delivery of close to $3000 worth of new sporting equipment thanks to fundraising efforts from the school and the generosity of local businesses.

Ready for many sports activities with their new sports equipment are Jindivick Primary School students (back, from left) Tess, Emily, Ruby, Chloe, Layla, Sophie, (standing from left) Ella, Connor, Edison, Evie, Mia, Regan, (kneeling) Abraham, Ayhaan, Noah, Matthew, Lucas and (front) Evie, Zuri, Noah, Marley and Xaven.

Jindivick Primary School recently took delivery of close to $3000 worth of new sporting equipment thanks to fundraising efforts from the school and the generosity of local businesses.



Racquets, paddles, bats and balls of all descriptions will take pride of place for years to come with students excited at the delivery.

Principal Lara Wilson said the school was able to raise the funds for new equipment by conducting two Bunning's sausage sizzles with meat donated by Jindi Pig.



"We really would like to thank Jindi Pig for their help, as well as Interpsport Warragul who gave us an amazing deal on the equipment," said Lara.

School council president Nadia Burridge and member Belinda Cunningham were drivers of the fundraising effort and were in attendance when the equipment was delivered.