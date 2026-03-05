Thursday, 5 March 2026
Subscribe
Advertising banner
Sport Cricket

Hawks leave Lyrebirds in lurch in division two

Drouin wasted little time in sealing their position in the division two finals series, with the Hawks taking home a five-wicket win that bundled the Lyrebirds out of contention.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Hawks leave Lyrebirds in lurch in division two
Yarragon celebrates a wicket in what was an agonisingly close defeat to Western Park on Saturday. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos
Advertising banner