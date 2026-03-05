Sport Cricket Hawks leave Lyrebirds in lurch in division two Drouin wasted little time in sealing their position in the division two finals series, with the Hawks taking home a five-wicket win that bundled the Lyrebirds out of contention. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published March 05, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Yarragon celebrates a wicket in what was an agonisingly close defeat to Western Park on Saturday. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY. Updated March 05, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!