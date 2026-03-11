Great success for Garfield

Garfield's victorious division four team is (back, from left) John O'Shea, Graeme Burton, Trevor Peters, Alan White, (middle, from left) Gerry Wakefield, Bob Lamport, Keith Cooke, Gwen Fabris (manager), (front, from left) Malcolm Newham, Lexi Taylor, Helene Newton and Cheryl Breteler.

Garfield emerged victorious last Tuesday in their division four grand final at Morwell to add another premiership to the club's collection.

Division four: Garfield defeated Traralgon RSL (2) 69/44.

The contest between Garfield and Traralgon RSL was a fitting match-up, as the two sides had occupied top spot on the ladder for the entire season.The team skipped by Gwen Fabris and consisting of Lexi Taylor, Cheryl Breteler and Bob Lamport began slowly, as is their wont, and they were down by three shots to 10 after six ends.

Then they got going and, from there on, their opponents only scored on six ends, which were all single shots, while the Garfielders scored in multiples to close out the game, winning by 20 shots to 16.

Keith Cooke, Gerry Wakefield, Trevor Peters and their skip, Alan White, played a see-saw game at the beginning, with scores tied four times to be eight shots all after 10 ends.

On the 11th end, the Garfield boys scored six shots, which took the wind out of their opponents' sails.

For the remaining 10 ends, scores were level, but that six had enabled them to win by 22 shots to 16.

Graeme Burton, John O'Shea and Helene Newton, with skip Malcolm Newham, bolted out of the blocks to be 15 shots up to nil after seven ends.

After that, the game was exactly even, but that great start gave the Garfielders the win by 22 shots to 12.

Congratulations to Garfield on their fighting win. They had led the pack for most of the season and truly deserved this magnificent win.

Celebrations rang out at the Garfield arena. A big thank you from the side to their huge cheer squad.