Great Gulls claim scalp

Warragul defeated 2025 runners-up Traralgon by 17 points on Saturday.

by Nicholas Duck

Warragul has claimed their first big scalp of 2026 thanks to a 17-point win away from home over Traralgon.

The Gulls got the jump on last year's runners-up early, booting four of the game's first five goals to build an early buffer before holding off some second half challenges to record a statement 11.12 (78) to 9.7 (61) victory.

It was an excellent defensive showing from the Gulls, who reined in the Maroons' free flowing ball movement to counterattack with their own, changing angles and opening up the home side inside 50.

A nervy third term which saw their advantage shrink from 20 points to just eight at three quarter time threatened to send the visitors spiralling. But they were able to steady early in the last, restoring their buffer and ultimately going on to secure their most impressive win yet and maintain their perfect record.

Crucially, the Gulls ended the game ahead on tackles (46-27), clearances (32-25) and inside 50s (47-28).

Zac Stewart was a major factor in Warragul's ability to transition effectively, driving the Gulls out of defence time and time again in a powerful performance.

Young guns Caleb McIntosh and Riley Senini continued their impressive form while star defender Sean Masterson did well to keep Maroons coach Dylan Loprese relatively quiet.

Co-captain Tom Stern again played a strong hand around the forward line as James Harrison rounded out the best for the winners.

For the Maroons it was a familiar face doing everything he could to keep them in it as master interceptor Tye Hourigan put in another Herculean effort down back.

Traralgon's third quarter comeback came off the back of several strong marks from the Maroons skipper, who remains one of the competition's premier defenders.

Veteran Matthew Northe wound back the clock, kicking four goals (including three in the first half) to lead all comers for the day.

Other Maroons to impress included Liam Willaton, Jye Neilson, Cooper Brown and Alex Lovison.

It was Northe who got proceedings underway early when he caught Warragul ruck Sam Whibley holding the ball, nailing the resulting shot to put Traralgon ahead moments into the game.

The Gulls, however, were ready to respond.

Jed Lamb, Caleb McIntosh and Tom Hobbs (twice) all calmly slotted set shots to put Warragul in a strong position, and from there the sides traded blows.

A rough landing put Maroon Joel Scholtes out of action for the day, with later reports of a broken collarbone funnelling through.

Up 20 at the half, the Gulls fans were even more excited early in the third after young Sam Grummisch curled through a gorgeous goal in the pocket, checksiding it on the run – and on the wrong side, mind you.

After that, however, two straight to Loprese and a further goal to Willaton got Traralgon back into the fight.

The Gulls were more predictable in their ball movement at that stage and the Maroons, especially Hourigan, were happy to pounce.

Warragul, now having a scrap on their hands, found Grummisch inside 50 again to restore some breathing space.

Though Traralgon came again, further majors to Grummisch, Liam Serong and Harrison well and truly finished things off.

It's a pivotal win for the club, who are trying to take that next step into true premiership contention.

Warragul coach Gary Ayres said to get off to a good start against a team like Traralgon was pleasing.

"To tick that box off I thought was a real positive mental start. Even the second quarter I thought we backed that up with some solid, positive footy," he said.

Despite falling away in the third, Ayres was proud of his side's response.

"All our guys had periods where they contributed to the win."

The Gulls will enjoy a week's rest now before a brutal two-week block against reigning premiers Leongatha and current flag favourites Moe.

"They're just going to be challenges we have to confront all the time. As much as it's a cliche, we have to face it," Ayres said.