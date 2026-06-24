Goon sitting pretty

The battle between first and second gave us a clear frontrunner for the flag while a side that has struggled in recent times looks to be turning the corner.

Here's what you might have missed this week.

Inverloch-Kongwak vs Nar Nar Goon

Nar Nar Goon have firmly confirmed their status as West Gippsland's number one seed thanks to a commanding 50-point win in the wet over Inverloch-Kongwak.

The league's top-of-the-table clash turned rather one-sided as the Sea Eagles struggled to make a dent in the Goon's defence all day.

Instead they had to settle for just three goals, the two-time reigning premiers proving far too good 11.9 (75) to 3.7 (25).

Five goals to one set up the visitors for victory quite nicely and while neither side were at their freewheeling best up forward thanks to the conditions, Inverloch-Kongwak especially struggled to get going inside 50.

Nar Nar Goon are now two wins clear atop the ladder and it's going to be very hard to knock them off their perch.

Defender Ryan Bromley was especially tough to get past while Aidan Pipicelli, James Cairns, Sam Blackwood, Matt Cross and Jack Gribbin were all excellent.

Phillip Island vs Kilcunda Bass

Phillip Island's resurgence has shown no signs of slowing down as the Bulldogs accounted for nearby rivals Kilcunda Bass by 22 points.

After booting the first five of the day the Island saw their advantage slowly eaten away until they led by 11 at three quarter time and the game hung in the balance.

The Bulldogs were able to hold firm, however, kicking two goals to the Panthers' one and securing another four points, the final score 9.15 (69) to 7.5 (47).

Phillip Island have now won six of the past seven games after dropping their first three and now look almost certain to feature in finals yet again.

Hayden Bruce put in a typically superb stint to be named his side's best as Mark Collison, Max Walton, Jack Taylor, Billy Taylor and Charles O'Garey all starred.

The Panthers remain a game outside the top six and are still tough to get a read on.

At their best they look like a quality side but lapses have cost them dearly. After quarter time they managed to outscore their rivals, but their slow start means they walk away empty-handed. Back to the drawing board.

Former Bulldog Tyce Kleverkamp was their best, alongside Nathan Foote, Brayden Kleverkamp, Lochlan Scott, Steven Scott and Dale Gawley.

Korumburra Bena vs Dalyston

Soak it in, Giants fans. For the first time in a long time, your side has won two in a row.

The improving Korumburra Bena has gone back-to-back after comfortably accounting for fellow battler Dalyston at home.

After conceding three goals in the first term the Giants locked down their defensive end, keeping the visitors to just two more for the day as they romped home 11.10 (76) to 5.7 (37).

The result sees them avenge their loss to the Magpies earlier this season, where the Giants looked set to celebrate before some incredible late heroics from Hayden Wallis. This time around there was no such drama, the Giants using a five-goal-to-none second term to its full advantage.

Wins have been hard to come by in recent times for Korumburra Bena but they were able to back up last week's breakthrough beautifully.

Really they could have three in a row if not for their inaccuracy late against Cora Lynn but as things stand the Giants have become a sneaky danger side.

They'll enjoy a week off before looking for another four points against Tooradin-Dalmore.

Starring in the win were Aaron Turton, Jack Spencer, Andy Mathers, Kyle Brown, Matthew Borschman and Jordan Waite.

Dalyston, meanwhile, are now the competition's only team on one win. The Magpies members voted in favour of trying to move to Ellinbank and District last week and as far as their senior football is concerned, it's not hard to see why.

Bailey Anderson, Noah Williams, Flynn Peters, Angus Rosenow, Ben Lewis and Dino Karamoshos were their better players.

Bye: Cora Lynn