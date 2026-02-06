149 tee off at Drouin

Kay Feaver (right) took out the Drouin women's golf Downtowner Cup event. She is pictured with the Warragul Downtowner's Alan Laidlaw.

It was another big field for the midweek stableford competition with 149 players teeing it up.

Top score for the day came in A grade with John Piner winning with a score of 43 points, Ben Smith was runner-up with 42 points.

Glen Bayne was the winner of B grade with 42 points and Ken Cooper was the runner-up on a countback with 40 points.

C grade saw Ray Haley win the grade with 41 points and runner-up went to Marc Alberts after a three-way countback.

Mike Duddy won D grade with 42 points and Geoff Closter was the runner-up on 38 points.

E grade winner was Denis Dyke with 42 points while Peter Oliver finished runner-up on a countback with 39 points and won the super six on a countback with 16 points.

DTL: Warren Cook 40, Scott Green 39, Ian Hemphill 39, Rob Ballingall 39, Tim Lawrence 39, Phillip Solohub 38, Tony Laycock 38, Duart Perrin 38, Richard Sheehan 38, Rick DeJonge 38, Philippe Alleaume 37, Shane Dwyer 37, Bryan Delaney 37, Bradley Frost 37, Josh Taylor 37, Nathan Thomson 37, Corey Thomson 37, Denis Doherty 36, Steve Henning 36, Garry Burns 36.

NTP: 5th Geoff Percival, 8th Peter King, 10th Denis Dyke, 14th Daniel Anderson.

Saturday.

The stableford competition on Saturday consisted of 158 players.

Five players tied at the top of A grade, after the countback it was Anthony Bambridge who came out on top with 37 points and Jedd Serong was the runner-up also with 37 points.

B grade had a three-way tie and Vic Bradshaw was the eventual winner. Pete Morris was the runner-up with both players scoring 39 points.

To keep this the same C grade also required a countback, Warren Cook was the winner with 40 points while Bill Hessels was the runner-up.

Benny Wyatt won D grade with 38 points and Matthew Hall came in runner-up on a countback with 36 points.

Dan Carbonneau was the winner of E grade with 42 points and Blake Bibby came in runner-up with 41 points.

The winner of the super six was Andrew Anderson on a countback with 16 points.

DTL: Mark Bambery 39, John Gardiner 39, Scott McKinnon 39, Paul Venrooy 39, Stuart Low 39, Gary Florence 38, Mitch Baker 38, Jay Hanks 38, Bob Naismith 38, Matt Taylor 38, Tim Lawrence 38, Rod Gardner 38, Danny Gorman 38, Simon Caygill 37, Chris Stoker 37, Glenn Rees 37, Chris Bogart 37, Cam Snell 37, Adam Cooper 37, Neil Stephens 37, Aiden Elliot 37.

NTP: 1st Adam Cooper (target hole), 5th Warren Cook, 8th John Hutcheon, 10th Brett Peters (pro pin), 14th Darren Wolffenbuttel.

Sunday.

The medley stableford competition was won by Gary Fry with 42 points, Jase Piner was runner-up with 41 points.

DTL: Gemma Reed 35, Jack Jones 35, Alex Russo 35.

NTP: 5th Tex Handley, 8th Mike Santo, 14th Steven Clarke.

Monday (Australia Day).

The medley stableford competition on Australia Day saw 51 players compete.

Alan Storer won A grade with 39 points and Rohan Berkhout was runner-up on a countback with 35 points.

B grade was won by Sophie Bowler with 41 points and Duart Perrin was the runner-up with 36 points on a countback.

DTL: John Wolswinkel 36, Adam McMaster 35, Ben Huggett 35, Luke Smith 35, Bob Simpson 35, Jordan Mook 34, Chris Bogart 34.

NTP: 5th Glenn Rees, 8th Glenn Rees, 10th Kyle Beveridge, 14th Ben Smith.

Thursday.

The nine-hole medley stableford competition was won by Janet Drummond with a score of 22 points, Rob Frederickson was the runner-up with 21 points.

DTL: Anne Neilsen 20, Gordon Warren 19.

NTP: 5th Glenda Warren, 8th Judy Dixon.

Pennant.

The Handicap Pennant season got underway on Sunday.

The Handicap 1 team got off to a good start winning against Garfield 4½ matches to 2½ matches.

In Handicap 2 both Drouin teams faced off against each other, the Drouin A team beat the Drouin B team 5½ matches to 1½ matches.

Hole-in-one.

During Sunday's pennant round, Handicap 1 team captain Tristan Ashby holed out on the par three sixth hole at Mirboo North. Congratulations Tristan.

Upcoming competitions are stableford tomorrow, Thursday (nine-hole) and Sunday. Saturday is stroke for the February monthly medal, the 2025 Master Medal play-off and the first round of the 2026 club championships.

A reminder the course will be closed on Friday February 6 as the club is hosting their pro am.