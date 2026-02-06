Different results for Garfield

Garfield Bowling Club's pennant sides had spectacularly different results this week - a narrow loss, a convincing win and an abandonment.

It started with all midweek games being heated out, in no surprise to anyone. As a result, ladders remain frozen, with Garfield's division four side firmly placed on top. They are a game and a half in front, with only one game left before finals.

Congratulations to the side on a great year, and best of luck in the upcoming finals.

Division two: Garfield lost to Traralgon (3) 78-79

Despite winning three of the four rinks on home turf, Garfield managed to lose the match by the bare minimum, going down by one shot.

Alan White skipped the team of Geoff Pumphrey, Gerry Fuller and Gary Helmore. They had a relatively close game all day, but managed to stay four to five shots in front throughout for a 20-14 win.

Brad Fowler, Cheryl Breteler and John O'Shea, with skip Shane Oliver, lost the first end by one shot. However, from there they were never headed to win comfortably, 25-16.

Ron Saunders, Henry Breteler, Les Pumphrey and skip Stephen Whyte won 10 of their 21 ends. Unfortunately, most of them were single shots, resulting in a 13-shot total. Meanwhile, their opponents scored in multiples to rack up a total of 30 shots, and inflict the only loss on the side.

Skip Joe Lenders, with Graeme Burton, Bob Lamport and Jasmine Fowler, raced away at the beginning of the game. Up by 12 at half-time, their opposition woke up and almost caught them. The final score was a "just" win to Garfield, 20-19.

Garfield is in fourth place on the ladder, with one game to go. They are 16 points ahead of fifth placed Warragul, meaning Saturday's result will be crucial.

Division five: Garfield (2) defeated Drouin (3) 71-46

Garfield went to Drouin to play against the early season ladder giants.

Their opponents had experienced a slump in recent weeks. Garfield kept that slump going with a convincing 71-46 win, with all rinks up.

The team of Jan Moxey, Trevor Peters, Lexi Taylor and skip Gwen Fabris bolted out of the gates to be nine shots up before their opponents scored. They increased the lead to 13 by the halfway point, and finished that way, with a convincing 28-15 win.

Brian Fox skipped the team of Keith Cooke, Len Preece and Ray Biffin. They dropped three shots on the first end and took until half-time to catch up. But, after that, they stormed home for a 23-14 win.

The team consisting of Frank Prins, Les Dawes, Rob Matthews and skip Rick Sillett had a seesaw ride until halfway, with only one shot separating the sides at that point. The Garfielders pulled out all the stops in the second half to come home winners, 20-17.

Garfield retained third spot on the ladder with one week left to prepare for finals.