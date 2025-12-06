Forecourt Fridays return

Forecourt Fridays will return to WGAC this summer.

Forecourt Fridays will return to the West Gippsland Arts Centre this summer, bringing plenty of live music and free entertainment for locals to enjoy.

Held on the WGAC forecourt, Forecourt Fridays is a free, family-friendly music event series that supports local musicians and offers an exciting experience for audience members of all ages.

Now in its third season, this year's lineup is set to feature a range of local performers, an act or two from Melbourne and an encore of last season's community music spectacular.

Forecourt Fridays will kick off this Friday afternoon with a kid's art workshop run by Jo Draisma between 5:15pm and 6:30pm.

Musical performances will start at 6pm, beginning with Amalie Nicholls, followed by The Broken Frets and finishing with Russell Hamming.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs and picnic blankets and are recommended to support Warragul's local restaurants by ordering takeaway and enjoying it in the Forecourt. The Arts Centre bar will be open and BYO alcohol is not permitted. In the event of rain, the festivities will continue inside the venue.

Three other Forecourt Friday events will be held this summer, on January 16, February 27, and March 27.