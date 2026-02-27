Rokeby Hall will come alive on Sunday night when one of Australia's most loved touring events, the Festival of Small Halls Australia, takes the stage.

Between 6:30pm and 9:30pm, the hall and surrounding area will be filled with entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Rokeby hall and reserve president and Rokeby Market co-ordinator Kate Hill described the event as a great opportunity to welcome people to the area and utilise the hall space.

"We've been running the Rokeby market successfully for a number of years and as a committee and also as market volunteers, we've talked for quite a while about hosting an event," Kate said.

"The Festival of Small Halls is a great initiative to be a part of, we've put in an application for a couple of years running, always hoping that one would be accepted."

"We're really looking forward to it being a good opportunity to welcome locals, Rokeby Market visitors and attendants from surrounding townships as well."

Performing on the night are touring artists Irish Mythen Music and Kaurna Cronin, and opening act Danny Burton.

Danny Burton is a singer-songwriter and guitar slinger from Victoria. With more than 30 years of experience, his style could be described as a mixture of bluesy rock, folk, acoustic with a mix of everything in-between.

As a lover of many styles, Danny admitted his heart lies in the blues and roots styles where he cut his teeth.

"I love it all from Hendrix to Buddy Guy, Springsteen and on!" he said.

A range of food vendors will be on site and free children's activities including face painting, an arts and crafts table and lawn games will be on offer.

The Festival of Small Halls in Rokeby is more than a concert, it's an opportunity to bring the local community together, celebrate music, connection and the magic of live performance in a small-town hall.

"It's going to be a really nice family, community-based evening," Kate said.

"It finishes relatively early, so the kids will still be able to get a good night's sleep before school on Monday morning. People will be able to get a feed and just enjoy some wholesome entertainment in the middle of summer. Hopefully we have a beautiful starry evening that will make it feel really special."

Tickets are $25 per person and children under 16 are free of charge but must be accompanied by a full fee paying adult.

Doors will open at 6:30pm for a 7pm start.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.com/rokeby-2026/