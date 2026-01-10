Elyse wins art award

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School student Elyse O'Brien received the school's Acquisitive Art Award last year for her painting "Quartet".

Each year the school presents a student with the award for one of their final artworks created within a visual art subject.

In order to be chosen, the student and their artwork must demonstrate creativity, skill and innovation in their selected medium, and it must reflect a high level of technical proficiency and aesthetic appeal.

The piece must also be suitable for long-term display, as it is hung with its predecessors in the Futures Centre at the St Paul's Traralgon Secondary School.

In consultation with the faculty, the head of visual arts acquires the piece on behalf of the school and makes an announcement to the school community during the year 12 awards assembly on Celebration Day.

Subjects that are included in the selection are art creative practice, product design technology (hard materials), product design technology (soft materials) and visual communication design.