EDFNL action returns

Premiership fancies Neerim-Neerim South and Longwarry will face off in a blockbuster round one match in the EDFNL tomorrow. Photograph by JAKUB FABIJANSKI.

by Davyd Reid

A COMPETITIVE round of fixtures has been set for the opening of the Ellinbank and District football season tomorrow.

Many pundits expect this season to be one of the closest yet, with sides towards the bottom and middle stages of the ladder expected to push with greater competitiveness.



ON field, the round will be headlined by reigning premier Neerim-Neerim South hosting a Longwarry side that will be looking to take the next step to a grand final appearance this season.

The return of young gun Cooper Brown from Beaconsfield will assist in their aims.

The Cats enter the clash with a new-look forward line after the departures of Lachlan Bambridge, Mason McGarrity and Will Papley - who is testing himself at VFL level with Frankston.

With still much of its premiership side otherwise intact, expect the Cats to still be strong.



OFF the field will be highlighted by the opening of the new facilities at Yarragon.

Two mid-table sides from last season will also meet in another intriguing contest as the Panthers host Nilma-Darnum.

There's plenty to play for with the Orgill-Hughes shield and an important winning start to the season on the line.



ELLINBANK will host Trafalgar in another match-up between two finalists from season 2025.

The Eagles enter the season under new coach Brandon McDonald, hoping improved form and adding to their stocks will see a rise further towards the pointy end of the ladder.

Trafalgar will also look to push deep into the season, again led by Shane Brewster.



BULN BULN host Lang Lang in another contest that could go either way.

The Tigers also enter the season with a new coach, while much of the Buln Buln line-up is likely to remain steady.



BUNYIP host Catani in a match-up between two sides looking for further improvement.

Many have tipped Bunyip to be the major improver this season, with home ground advantage just tipping this in favour of the Bulldogs.



ANOTHER local rivalry will close the round out with Nyora hosting Poowong.

Matches between these sides are always competitive. With both sides occupying the lower rungs of the ladder last year, this should be no different.

