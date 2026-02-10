Eagles within reach in division one

Trafalgar's Alex McKenna had a brilliant Saturday, making 126 off 160 balls. McKenna combined with Rhys Holdsworth (166 from 159 balls) to put their side in a commanding position against Iona. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

by Samuel Laffy

Ellinbank (0/4) vs Western Park (225)

Ellinbank's late-season resurgence continued on Saturday against Western Park, with the Eagles shrugging off a lackadaisical start to their efforts in the field to restrict the Warriors to a total that their supporters no doubt believe is within reach.

Such reports didn't seem possible when the scoreboard read 2/167 however, as Western Park's top order batted with aplomb.

Gavin Roulston (61 from 104) was patient early on, before unfurling a volley of boundaries on his way yet another classy half-century, whilst Greg Munro's flamboyance was on full display.

Rambunctiously attacking Sean Masterson (who he hastily harangued for six fours in a 12-ball sequence) the talented batter's fifth half-century of the summer looked set to propel Western Park to a huge total.

However, Jeremy Gray's superb five-wicket haul triggered a collapse of 8/58 that decimated the Warriors lower order.

Beginning by tempting Munro into an ill-advised wristy whip, Gray than ran riot on his way to 5/40.

The Warriors would no doubt be ruing some less-than-ideal shot selection, which saw their XI picking out fielders with stark regularity.

Ellis Whiteford (24 from 42) did his best to boost the total – and 225 is by no means a middling target – but Ellinbank would be looking to carry on their momentum and upset the ladder-leaders to continue their finals push next Saturday.

Longwarry (1/24) vs Hallora (161)

With the battle for fourth spot on the division one table heating up in the penultimate round of the home and away season, Longwarry did their chances of a finals berth no harm on Saturday, with the Crows firmly in control of their contest against Hallora.

Having slumped to an embarrassing 207-run loss against Western Park the previous weekend, Longwarry entered the weekend's action with a determination to atone for their failings, and the Crows attack delivered one of their finest displays.

Matthew Aslett (2/25 from 17) was miserly with the new Kookaburra, while Liam Webb (2/30 off 13) and Yash Samarasinghe (5/43) were able to pile on the pressure as the afternoon progressed.

Mitchell Smith (an exceptional 58) and Daniel Reiner (21 from 31) were the only Kangaroos capable of breaking the shackles applied by the bowlers, and their efforts were the stand-out performances for Hallora.

However, they could only lift their side to 161 before being dismissed in the 68th over.

Left with nine overs to face before stumps, Longwarry lost Vidusha Hettiarachchige Don for nine – caught behind off the bowling of Josh Wilson – but Jake Serong (8*) and Webb (5*) were able to safely make their way to 1/24 at stumps, leaving the Crows optimistic of launching a successful pursuit.

Catani (yet to bat) vs Drouin (9/245)

Whilst Catani's pre-Christmas efforts mean they are guaranteed to feature in finals action, the Cats would no doubt be slightly worried about their standing against the heavyweights of the WDCA as Drouin posted a formidable total on the weekend.

And whilst Catani bowled with tremendous spirit late in the piece, they were left to rue not removing Damon Healy early, with 'Strut' notching a sublime century to catapult the Hawks into favouritism to take home the points.

Mixing staunch defence with the occasional extravagant boundary, Healy made life difficult for the Cats, his presence at the crease seeing the bowling attack stray from preconceived plans in an effort to upset the rhythm of the talented batter.

His stunning innings at one stage saw Drouin sitting pretty at 2/170, and it seemed as though Catani would be staring down the barrel of a mammoth chase.

However, Riley McDonald (4/35 from 12) and James Vela (3/37 off 17) were able to attack the stumps as the afternoon progressed, and their concerted efforts saw the Cats maintain a modicum of control in the latter part of the day.

Paul Timewell (an energetic 24 from 46) demonstrated his nous and match awareness late, and he helped Drouin reach 9/245 at stumps – a target that will certainly test the Catani line-up next weekend.

Trafalgar (8d/348) vs Iona (2/47)

The Trafalgar Recreation Reserve is one of the more punishing grounds a bowler could ever hope to operate on, with the outfield among the more unforgiving in the WDCA.

As it was, Rhys Holdsworth launched a truly ludicrous innings that on the weekend, taking full advantage of the conditions and the lacklustre Ionan attack.

Having sent the Ships in, it seemed that the Swamp Tigers had stumbled into a position of power, with Carter Davis (2/32) removing both Aiden George (0) and Riley White (1) early in the piece.

Unfortunately for Iona, Alex McKenna (126 from 160) and Rhys Holdsworth (166 off 159) combined for a record-breaking 249-run fourth-wicket partnership; the duo decimating the Ionan attack.

Holdsworth is one of the more accomplished bats you could ever hope to encounter in the WDCA, and his flashing blade has caused endless headaches for opponents.

With the sun having burnt off any grass capable of preventing rapid run-scoring, the pair smacked an astonishing 53 boundaries between them, with the unending streak of fours causing the Swamp Tigers' attack to capitulate.

Liam Lenders (3/86) and Jackson Clerks (2/116) did their level best to resist, but the sheer weight of Trafalgar's 8/348 ensured the Ships hold the upper hand heading into the second week of play, with the Swamp Tigers limping to 2/47 at stumps.