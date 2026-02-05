Sport Eagles Dare to dream in division four Buln Buln's seemingly unshakable grasp on first place on the division four table has ended following Saturday's action as the Lyrebirds slumped to a 67-run loss at the hands of Ellinbank. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published February 05, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Ellinbank officially knocked Buln Buln off their first place perch in division four, with a quickfire 91 from Matt Dare propelling them to an upset victory. Updated February 05, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!