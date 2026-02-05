Thursday, 5 February 2026
Eagles Dare to dream in division four

Buln Buln's seemingly unshakable grasp on first place on the division four table has ended following Saturday's action as the Lyrebirds slumped to a 67-run loss at the hands of Ellinbank.

Warragul Drouin Gazette
Ellinbank officially knocked Buln Buln off their first place perch in division four, with a quickfire 91 from Matt Dare propelling them to an upset victory.
