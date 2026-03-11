Drouin's delightful day

Drouin's division five premiership team is (back, from left) Peter McGrath, Geoff Pattison, Stephen Kennedy, Dennis Throup (manager), (front, from left) Helen Kerkvliet, Gwen Price, Bev Walsh (emergency), Ash Rees, Bob Cole and Judy McGrath.

Drouin have added another trophy to their cabinet courtesy of a wonderful win in last Tuesday's division five midweek grand final.

Division five: Drouin (4) defeated Neerim District (2) 50/37

Up against the highly talented Neerim District team, Drouin had a very good start and after eight ends were out to a lead of 10 shots.

Neerim then steadied and by the 12th end had had taken a three-shot lead.

Geoff Pattison's team had lost their early lead but battled on to stay within reach, eventually going down by five shots.

After the 12th end scores were levelled on Stephen Kennedy's rink.

Around this time Neerim were holding six shots with Stephen Kennedy having one bowl to play. With a bowl that could have determined the final result, Steve killed the end.

From then on Drouin maintained a slender overall lead of between two and four shots until the 19th end. But both Drouin rinks won their last two ends to get the win.

The final scores ultimately do not do justice to how close the game was all day.

The club offered their thanks to the very big crowd of spectators from both clubs who came to cheer their players on.

Any bowler who has played in a final with their club members watching will tell you how much of a lift it gives you.

The club congratulated the Drouin team and offered commiserations to Neerim District.

Steve Kennedy's team of Peter McGrath, Helen Kerkvliet and Judy McGrath won 32/14.

Geoff Pattison and his team of Gwen Price, Ashley Rees and Bob Cole lost 18/23.